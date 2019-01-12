Details
Category: Ag News

The Canadian Cattlemen's Association will continue their work on trade files in 2019.

Executive Vice President, Dennis Laycraft, says with a new congress in Washington, they still have to get the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) passed.

"It's going to have its bumps as we head through that period of time. There's some areas that we would've liked to have seen in that agreement, border re-inspection, there's a number of rules like that which we're going to try to pursue through the new provisions under regulatory cooperation."

Laycraft says the Association would also like to get more cattle eligible for export to the European and Chinese markets in 2019 and work closely with Canadian processors.

"The strategy there isn't about volume, it's about value," Laycraft says. "Where can we find the highest value for each of the cuts we produce?"

He says the Canadian Cattlemen's Association will be forging ahead in their sustainability journey.

"While we're one of the leaders in the world, there's still lots of work to do there. I believe our work with the Canadian Roundtable (for Sustainable Beef) and some of the programs that are underway there will see greater uptake in things like our Verified Beef Production."

Laycraft adds greater industry collaboration will be a key focus for the year ahead, so the beef industry can satisfy the changing demands around the world.

More Ag News

Another Busy Year Ahead For The Canadian Cattlemen's Association

The Canadian Cattlemen's Association will continue their work on trade files in 2019. Executive Vice President, Dennis Laycraft, says with a new congress in Washington, they still have to get the…

Food Guide Changes Could Hurt Dairy Sector

The federal government is set to release a new Canadian Food Guide. It was recently made known that some changes to the Guide may include the limit of dairy products. For Portage la Prairie area…

U of M Appoints New Dean To Faculty Of Agricultural And Food Sciences

Dr. Martin Scanlon has been appointed as Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences at the University of Manitoba. His five-year term started on January 1, 2019. “I look forward to working…

Health Canada Says 2017 Glyphosate Re-Evaluation Decision Will Stand

Health Canada says its final re-evaluation decision on glyphosate from 2017 will stand. This after the department received eight notices of objection. Health Canada says after a thorough scientific…

Canadian Dairy Industry Reduces Carbon Footprint

The Canadian dairy sector has one of the lowest carbon footprints in the world. This according to the findings of the latest life-cycle assessment of the industry's environmental performance. "I'm…

No 'Silver Bullet' For Battling Herbicide Resistant Weeds

Herbicide resistant weeds was one of the topics discussed this week at St. Jean Farm Days. The province's weed specialist Tammy Jones was asked if there is a solution that farmers can turn to. "There…

CFIA Says Bovine TB Case In BC Is New Strain

Canada's chief veterinarian says that a reported case of bovine tuberculosis found in British Columbia is a distinct strain never before found in wildlife or domestic livestock in Canada. During a…

World Weather Inc's Drew Lerner Gives Prairie Outlook

World Weather Inc's Senior Agriculture Meteorologist Drew Lerner is giving his weather outlook for the next couple of months. "Kind of status quo for the next two months," he said. "February and…

FCC Watching Five Key Economic Trends In 2019

FCC chief agricultural economist J.P. Gervais is sharing five key economic trends in agriculture to watch in 2019. “Agriculture is an exciting and dynamic industry driven by passion and…

First Case Of PED Virus Discovered In Alberta

For the first time, the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea (PED) virus has been discovered in Alberta. On Tuesday, January 8, Alberta Pork reported on their website the virus, which causes diarrhea and…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login