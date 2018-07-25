Another Case Of Clubroot Discovered In Manitoba

Manitoba Agriculture says another case of clubroot has been discovered in canola.

Like the previous case, this field is located in an RM where clubroot symptoms have previously been observed.

In this case, the field is planted to soybeans and the symptoms were observed on canola volunteers.

Scouting of volunteers and alternate hosts like shepherd's purse, stinkweed, and wild mustard are important for detection of this disease.

The affected grower is looking at management practices including a lengthened rotation and using clubroot-resistant varieties across the farm.

