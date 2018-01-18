Applications Now Open For Ag Youth Green Jobs Initiative

Details
Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay announced this week that the Agricultural Youth Green Jobs Initiative is now taking applications for 2018.

“The overwhelming support and the great success of the program has benefited a number of agricultural businesses and led to more farm employers and young people benefiting from the Agricultural Youth Green Jobs Initiative,” said MacAulay. “The expanded Initiative has provided youth with meaningful work experiences in the agriculture and agri-food sector, while providing benefits to the environment. A win-win for all.”

Under the initiative, support is available to fund youth internships, both on the farm and with organizations engaged in the agriculture and agri-food sector for activities that are environmentally beneficial to the agriculture sector.

Since the initial launch of the Agricultural Green Jobs Initiative in April 2016, there have been 392 new jobs created nationally.

