Arnaud Employee Named 2017 Agronomist Of The Year

An agronomist based in Arnaud, Manitoba was named the 2017 Agronomist of the Year by the Canadian Association of Agri-Retailers (CAAR).

Barry Mankewich, who's worked at GJ Chemical Company Ltd. since 2006, received the award at a conference in Saskatoon held in February.

He explained why agronomy was the right career decision for him.

"I like working with producers, I enjoy being out in the field. I get a real high out of seeing one of our producers grow a real good crop and knowing that I was part of his process in doing it. Whether it was recommending fertility or the crop protection part of it, or the seed and following it through to the end. When the producer's had a good year, I feel I've done my job."

Mankewich has been in the agriculture business for over 40 years, serving 30 of those years as an agronomist.

He explained the importance of staying up-to-date on the latest developments.

"You have to stay on top of things, you can't rely on all the old stuff. The old stuff is basically experience and there's new technology coming out every day and if you don't stay on top of it you're basically going to be left in the dust. You have to keep informed on what new products are coming out, where they've got to fit."

Mankewich said the team environment that's in place at GJ Chemical has really helped him to excel at his job.

He donated his cash prize to a trust fund that was set up for two children of a colleague who tragically passed away earlier this year.