As NAFTA Talks Resume, Ag Minister Says Canada Will Support Supply Management

NAFTA negotiations are set to resume Wednesday in Washington.

This after Canada and the U.S. were unable to reach a deal before President Trump's deadline last Friday.

Canada's Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay reiterated his support for Canada's supply management system.

"We've indicated quite clearly that we have and will continue to support our supply management system and that's simply the way it is," he commented. "The prime minister has indicated that and the minister of foreign affairs, myself and other ministers and that will continue to be the case."

MacAulay was in Manitoba Tuesday as part of his 'Growing Canadian Agriculture' tour.