Associate Ag Critic Barlow Hears Concerns

Manitoba’s beef producers will have the opportunity to learn more about the importance of the National Check-Off and where those dollars are spent December 7th in MacGregor. The first ever National…
Canadian Western Agribition wrapped up on Saturday in Regina. The show attracts buyers from around the world. Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay visited the show on Friday and said events…
Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers (MPSG) has released an early version of its Soybean Variety Guide. "In this guide you can find information on the variety evaluations of Roundup-Ready soybeans as…
The National Farmers Union (NFU) has a new president. Coral Sproule of Ontario was elected to fill the position at the group's 48th Annual National Convention held November 23rd to the 25th in…
Canadian Western Agribition in Regina attracted some big crowds last week. Attendees, organizers and exhibitors seemed pleased with the New International Trade Center which was home to about 550 head…
On Friday, speaking at Agribition in Regina, Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay, announced the initiatives and priorities of the $1 billion federal investment under the Canadian Agricultural…
The owner of HU Livestock in Grunthal says it was because of A&W ads he saw on TV that he started selling Boviglo. Boviglo is an all natural probiotic, prebiotic based vitamin and mineral supplement…
Manitoba's sheep industry gathered in Portage la Prairie last weekend, as the Manitoba Sheep Association hosted its annual symposium and AGM. Kate Basford is the northwest district rep for the group.…
The Canadian Pork Council (CPC) says it witnessed firsthand the incredible opportunities that are available in China. New Brunswick Producer Hans Kristensen represented the council during the recent…
CN Rail is expecting to move a large crop this winter after some above average yields. The company's director of marketing for grain David Przednowek, speaking at the Grain World Conference in…
Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler recently returned home from a successful trade mission to the European Union. During a trip to France, he got a first hand look at the operations of…
Officials with Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP) say they were pleased with this week's Throne Speech, noting that a handful of positive developments emerged from the provincial government. The speech…
Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay has wrapped up a successful 10-day visit to China. The government says the mission will help Canada reach its goal of growing global agri-food exports…
Farm women from across the province had a chance to reconnect this week in Brandon. The 31st Annual Manitoba Farm Women's Conference wrapped up Tuesday at the Victoria inn. Chair Donna Lee Brown says…
Keystone Agricultural Producers' (KAP) President Dan Mazier was on hand at the Legislative Building for Tuesday's Throne Speech. He said it was nice to see so much attention given to agriculture.…