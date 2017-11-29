Associate Ag Critic Barlow Hears Concerns

The Federal Conservative's Associate Agriculture Critic John Barlow paid a visit to Canadian Western Agribition in Regina last week.

He says one of the key issues of concern right now is what’s happening with our trade agreements i.e. : NAFTA and the Trans-Pacific Partnership or TPP.

"My concern right now is Canada - the Liberal government is not the one driving the bus on this. It is China and the United States. So instead of us being self reliant, and us being the masters of our own domain, we are too much emboldened by what China and the United States are doing. We need to go ahead with TPP-11 and the NAFTA and China years down the road."

Barlow met with producers and agricultural groups during his visit to talk about some of their key issues of concern.

"Some very frank discussions on what the future of our industries are. Right now we have three very tenuous trade agreements that are on the brink of being perhaps lost with the TPP 11, NAFTA, and some pulse issues with India. The tariff there and the fumigation issue. So there's a lot of concern with that, and also the tax changes that were brought forward this fall."