Details
Category: Ag News

The Federal Conservative's Associate Ag Critic says a big issue for 2018 will be developing a new Canada Food Guide.

John Barlow says Health Canada and the Liberal government are not including agriculture stakeholders in the process.

"To ignore our ag sector when you develop a food guide is a critical mistake," he said, "Our stakeholders are not happy about that, and so that will be something we'll be diving right into this year."

Barlow added that the Conservatives are going to keep a close eye on the Canadian Agriculture Partnership.

"There's no new money there, but I think we see an opportunity there to take a look at business risk management and what are some opportunities there."

The new program will be replacing Growing Forward 2 and comes into effect in April of 2018.

More Ag News

Associate Ag Critic Looks Ahead To 2018

The Federal Conservative's Associate Ag Critic says a big issue for 2018 will be developing a new Canada Food Guide. John Barlow says Health Canada and the Liberal government are not including…

India Pulse Tariffs Hurting Manitoba Seed Sales

A seed retailer in western Manitoba says India's decision to place tariffs on pulse crops is having a direct effect on seeding decisions being made here in this province. Last year India introduced a…

MBP Outlines Key Priorities For 2018

Manitoba's Climate and Green Plan will be top of mind for Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP) in 2018. That from General Manager Brian Lemon. He tells us what else the group will be focusing on in the year…

FCC Chief Agricultural Economist Optimistic About 2018

Farm Credit Canada’s Chief Agricultural Economist is fairly optimistic about 2018. J.P. Gervais says in the last ten years farm income has grown significantly, but notes he sees a volume-driven…

MacAulay, Trump To Speak At American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention

Canada's Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay will visit Nashville, Tennessee from January 5 to 8 where he will deliver a keynote address to the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention…

Manitoba Primed To Benefit From Increase In Demand For Plant-Based Protein

Manitoba is one of the provinces primed to capitalize on the growth of the global middle class. That from Carlo Dade, Director of the Trade & Investment Centre with the Canada West Foundation. The…

Manitoba Pork To Focus On Disease Issues In 2018

The continual eradication of the PED virus in southeast Manitoba is a top priority for Manitoba Pork this year. There were 80 on-farm confirmed cases in the province in 2017. Chair George Matheson…

Hog Markets Start 2018 On Positive Note

The director of risk management with Hams Marketing Services says most of the forward hog contracts were at or near contract highs to start the new year. "We're a shade lower than what we would have…

CFA Preparing For Busy Year In 2018

NAFTA is at the top of the list in terms of priorities for the Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) this year. President Ron Bonnett says they'll also be keeping an eye on the Canadian…

Changes Coming To Manitoba Livestock Manure Management Initiative

After 20 years of providing Manitoba livestock producers with manure management research and information, the work of the Manitoba Livestock Manure Management Initiative (MLMMI) and other research…

Farmland Tax Increases Key Concern For KAP In 2018

Farmland tax increases will be on the radar for Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) as 2018 unfolds. "We know that the assessment is going up another 24 or 25 per cent across the province this year…

Underdeveloped Markets Will Be Key In 2018 Says Ag Minister

Manitoba's Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler says trade will be a key focus heading in to 2018. "As we watch with CETA and TPP in particular, I see this as an opportunity to capitalize on some of…

Eichler Taking Part In International Summit

Manitoba will be participating in an international summit early in the new year to advance the province’s priorities related to the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)…

Rise In Soybean Acres In 2017 A "Surprise"

Manitoba farmers planted 2.3 million acres of soybeans in 2017, up 40 per cent from 2016. In his year-end interview, Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers Executive Director Francois Labelle commented…

Can Pea Acres Reach 300,000 In Manitoba?

That was the question asked last week at the Manitoba Agronomists Conference held at the University of Manitoba. Manitoba Agriculture's Terry Buss addressed the topic. "We certainly have the space in…

A Busy Year For The Canadian Cattlemen's Association

The Canadian Cattlemen's Association (CCA) has been hard at work representing Canadian beef on the international stage this year. Executive Vice President of the CCA, Dennis Laycraft, says each trade…

Canola Growers 'Pleasantly Surprised' With 2017 Crop

It was a good year for Manitoba's canola growers. Canola production in the province rose over 20 per cent to a record high 3.1 million tonnes. Delaney Ross Burtnack is the executive director with…

Single Voice Required When Dealing With United States

NAFTA was the focus of the 22nd Annual Fields on Wheels conference held earlier this month in Winnipeg. Dr. Geoffrey Hale, professor at the University of Lethbridge, spoke about "intermestic"…

New Class Of Milk Created In 2017

It was an interesting year for Canada's dairy industry. That from David Wiens, Dairy Farmers of Manitoba Chair and Vice-President of Dairy Farmers of Canada. He talked about one of the big highlights…

CFA Leads Charge Against Tax Changes In 2017

A lot of attention was given to the federal government's proposed small business tax changes throughout 2017. Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) President Ron Bonnett says it was a surprise to…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

More Ag News

Canadian Pork Council Chair Says Trade Big Factor In 2017

It's Turkey Time!

Federal Associate Ag Critic Barlow Reflects on the Biggest Challenges In 2017

Beef Producers Address Climate Change In 2017

Railways Exceed Maximum Revenue Entitlement

India Issues 30 Per Cent Import Duty on Chickpeas and Lentils

New Crop Missions Promote High Quality Crop, Problems Persist With Italy

Health Canada Proposes New Regulations For Two Neonics

Manitoba Pork Chair Says Passage Of Bill 24 Big Milestone In 2017

Canola Council Gains Continued Access To EU Biofuel Market

Province To Implement New Regulations For Livestock In 2018

Panel Established To Review BRM Programs

Roquette Announcement Highlight For Ag Minister In 2017

Former Chief Ag Trade Negotiator Discusses NAFTA Outcomes

Coalition Calls On Government To Create National Food Policy Council

Changes Coming To U of M Agriculture Diploma Program

MCDA Hands Out Conservation Awards

CFA Welcomes Changes To Income Sprinkling Rules

MacDon To Be Sold For $1.2 Billion

Sustainable Agriculture Discussed At 2017 Manitoba Agronomists Conference

Ag News Archives

Community Events

18
Dec
2017
FREE JUMP - Job Education & Mentoring Program - Classes Starting Soon!!!

18 December 2017 - 14 January 2018, 12:00 am - 6:00 am

Segue Career Options, Winkler





05
Jan
2018
Miami Curling Club Men's and Ladies' Bonspiel

05 January 2018 - 08 January 2018, 6:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Miami Curling Club





06
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Dauphin Kings

06 January 2018 7:30 pm

Credit Union Place





07
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Waywayseecappo Wolverines

07 January 2018 4:00 pm

Waywayseecappo Arena Complex, Rossburn





08
Jan
2018
Drug Awareness for Seniors

08 January 2018 2:00 pm

Gardens on Tenth - multi purpose room, Altona





08
Jan
2018
Watercolour Techniques

08 January 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





09
Jan
2018
Art Academy for Kids - Pottery

09 January 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





Login