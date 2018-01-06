Associate Ag Critic Looks Ahead To 2018

Manitoba is one of the provinces primed to capitalize on the growth of the global middle class. That from Carlo Dade, Director of the Trade & Investment Centre with the Canada West Foundation. The…
The continual eradication of the PED virus in southeast Manitoba is a top priority for Manitoba Pork this year. There were 80 on-farm confirmed cases in the province in 2017. Chair George Matheson…
The director of risk management with Hams Marketing Services says most of the forward hog contracts were at or near contract highs to start the new year. "We're a shade lower than what we would have…
NAFTA is at the top of the list in terms of priorities for the Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) this year. President Ron Bonnett says they'll also be keeping an eye on the Canadian…
After 20 years of providing Manitoba livestock producers with manure management research and information, the work of the Manitoba Livestock Manure Management Initiative (MLMMI) and other research…
Farmland tax increases will be on the radar for Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) as 2018 unfolds. "We know that the assessment is going up another 24 or 25 per cent across the province this year…
Manitoba's Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler says trade will be a key focus heading in to 2018. "As we watch with CETA and TPP in particular, I see this as an opportunity to capitalize on some of…
Manitoba will be participating in an international summit early in the new year to advance the province’s priorities related to the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)…
Manitoba farmers planted 2.3 million acres of soybeans in 2017, up 40 per cent from 2016. In his year-end interview, Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers Executive Director Francois Labelle commented…
That was the question asked last week at the Manitoba Agronomists Conference held at the University of Manitoba. Manitoba Agriculture's Terry Buss addressed the topic. "We certainly have the space in…
The Canadian Cattlemen's Association (CCA) has been hard at work representing Canadian beef on the international stage this year. Executive Vice President of the CCA, Dennis Laycraft, says each trade…
It was a good year for Manitoba's canola growers. Canola production in the province rose over 20 per cent to a record high 3.1 million tonnes. Delaney Ross Burtnack is the executive director with…
NAFTA was the focus of the 22nd Annual Fields on Wheels conference held earlier this month in Winnipeg. Dr. Geoffrey Hale, professor at the University of Lethbridge, spoke about "intermestic"…
It was an interesting year for Canada's dairy industry. That from David Wiens, Dairy Farmers of Manitoba Chair and Vice-President of Dairy Farmers of Canada. He talked about one of the big highlights…
A lot of attention was given to the federal government's proposed small business tax changes throughout 2017. Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) President Ron Bonnett says it was a surprise to…