Associate Ag Critic Looks Ahead To 2018

The Federal Conservative's Associate Ag Critic says a big issue for 2018 will be developing a new Canada Food Guide.

John Barlow says Health Canada and the Liberal government are not including agriculture stakeholders in the process.

"To ignore our ag sector when you develop a food guide is a critical mistake," he said, "Our stakeholders are not happy about that, and so that will be something we'll be diving right into this year."

Barlow added that the Conservatives are going to keep a close eye on the Canadian Agriculture Partnership.

"There's no new money there, but I think we see an opportunity there to take a look at business risk management and what are some opportunities there."

The new program will be replacing Growing Forward 2 and comes into effect in April of 2018.