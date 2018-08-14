Details
Category: Ag News

It's fair to say federal Agriculture Critic John Barlow and the rest of the Conservative Party are not big fans of any form of Federal carbon tax.

Barlow says if the Feds implement their tax, it's going to hit farmers and ranchers in his riding hard, which he says doesn't seem to matter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"He wants to see higher gas prices because he believes Canadians will just take public transit or ride their bike. But, as you know in our part of the country that just isn't possible. My cattle ranchers can't haul cattle in a Toyota Prius."

Barlow says the issue is divisive, not along the old "East versus West" split, but is becoming a battle of "Urban versus Rural."

Barlow says the plan floated by the PM last week that would see carbon taxes kick in on big industrial polluters only after they've reached a certain amount of green house gas emssions, higher than first planned, won't do much for average Canadians who will still be pounded by any federal carbon tax, while big businesses get a break.

More Ag News

Barlow Says Urban-Rural Split Growing Over Carbon Tax

It's fair to say federal Agriculture Critic John Barlow and the rest of the Conservative Party are not big fans of any form of Federal carbon tax. Barlow says if the Feds implement their tax, it's…

Discovering New Opportunities For Conventional Soybeans In Manitoba

Sevita International hopes to increase production of non-GMO, or conventional, soybeans in Manitoba. John Van Herk said the company, in conjunction with Delmar Commodities, is in the early stages of…

Creating Consumer Confidence in Beef

This Spring marked the official creation and funding of an issues management program under the Canadian Cattlemen's Association. In April 2018, the Canadian Beef Cattle Check-Off was increased from…

Not Happy With Your Dockage? The Canadian Grain Commission Can Help

Farmers are being reminded that there is a challenge process available when it comes to reviewing grading and dockage during grain delivery. Doug Chorney is the Assistant Chief Commissioner with the…

Twitter Diplomacy Not Good For Farmers

Federal Conservative Ag Critic John Barlow says it's farmers and ranchers that are paying the price for the Trudeau Liberals Twitter diplomacy with Saudi Arabia. Last week government officials took…

Seven Resolutions Passed At KAP Summer Meeting

Keystone Agricultural ProducersAugust 2018 Advisory Council Meeting Resolutions - Thursday, August 9 (Brandon, MB) TrespassingWhereas, trespassers can create new risks to landowners and livestock…

USDA Releases Aug WASDE Report

The USDA released its August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report on Friday. The report forecast record corn (178.4 bushels per acre) and soybean (51.6) yields for the U.S.…

Saskatchewan Ag Minister Lyle Stewart Stepping Down

Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart has announced plans to step away from the agriculture portfolio as he battles colorectal cancer. This is the second time in four years that he has been…

Nutrien Ag Solutions Hosts Soybean Plot Tour

Nutrien Ag Solutions (formerly Crop Production Services) hosted its second annual soybean plot tour this week along Highway 23 near the community of Kane, MB. Crop Production Advisor Curtis Martens…

Hay Shortage Means Producers Need To Plan Ahead

The Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association (MFGA) is reminding all producers to plan ahead for the fall and winter feeding periods. Many hay producers are reporting decreased yields and slow…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login