Details
Category: Ag News

Garth Hodges, the Global Canola Manager for BASF, was at the Farm Forum Event earlier this month in Calgary, speaking about how clubroot is the biggest threat to canola production worldwide.

The Canola Council of Canada states the disease leads to swollen, deformed plant roots that restrict water and nutrient uptake, resulting in premature ripening or plant death.

"It's a disease that is really, really hard to control," Hodges says. "But it's even a disease that is harder to find genetics to put into our InVigor, or into canola, to be able to protect it. This is a really difficult, hard disease, and if farmers don't help us, the genetics on it's own is not going to work for very long."

Hodges says, farmers need to use longer crop rotations to stop the spread of the disease, adding snow is not a rotation.

He also expressed concern about Health Canada's proposed ban on all outdoor uses of neonics including seed treatments, which he says, would make it very hard to grow canola.

"Killing flea beetles is going to be very difficult. They'll take a few bites of the tiny little plant, and then it's all over. For me it is concerning, and it's just one more of the things that's going to be facing us that's a big challenge."

Hodges says, the insecticides are very helpful, and they're confident in the science behind it.

He says, now the industry needs to be open and frank about how safe and valuable neonics are in crop production.

More Ag News

BASF Global Canola Manager Says Clubroot The Biggest Threat

Garth Hodges, the Global Canola Manager for BASF, was at the Farm Forum Event earlier this month in Calgary, speaking about how clubroot is the biggest threat to canola production worldwide. The…

CCA Looks Back On 2018

Trade was one of the priorities for the Canadian Cattlemen's Association (CCA) this year. Executive Vice President, Dennis Laycraft, says they started 2018 travelling during Trans-Pacific Partnership…

Pork Producers Battled Through Low Prices In 2018

Improved animal health and increased production were two of the highlights for Manitoba Pork looking back on 2018. Chair George Matheson gave use an update on the PED Virus situation. "By year-end…

2018 Canola Performance Trial Results Now Available

The 2018 Canola Performance Trial results are now available online. The small plot and field scale data booklet displays yield, height, lodging, days to maturity and calculated gross revenue values…

Safe Food Licence Deadline Approaching

Food business owners across Canada can now apply for a licence under the new Safe Food for Canadians Regulations by accessing the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's online portal. Canadians are being…

Busy Year For KAP

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) President and Minto-area Farmer Bill Campbell is looking back on a busy year. Campbell took over the presidency from Dan Mazier during the summer, after Mazier…

Manitoba Beef Producers Accepting Nominations For Lifetime Achievement Award

Nominations are now open for The Manitoba Beef Producers Lifetime Achievement Award. The award, which is handed out every five years, recognizes local beef producers who have made significant…

Manitoba Farm Family Donates To STARS

A farm family in the Portage la Prairie area has donated $22,351 to STARS Air Ambulance. The Verwey family, which operates Verwey Farms, planted 40 acres of soybeans with the intention of donating…

U of M Study To Look At Environmental Footprint Of Canadian Pig Production

The University of Manitoba will be studying the environmental footprint of pig production in Canada. The U of M's Dr. Mario Tenuta will be leading the project. "Our project will be going for four and…

CFA Tackled Many Issues In 2018

There were a number of issues keeping the Canadian Federation of Agriculture busy over the past year. "I think the big one was all of the work that was done, not only with ourselves, but with all of…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login