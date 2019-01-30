BASF Launching First Ever Insecticide

Ag chemical company BASF is getting into the insecticide business.

Jeanette Gaultier, tech service specialist for BASF in Manitoba, was busy promoting their new product last week at Manitoba Ag Days in Brandon.

"This is our first foray really into the insecticide market," she commented. "Our first offering will be an aphicide, specifically, and we'll be having it registered on potatoes and soybeans...With Sefina, our product, it specifically targets the aphids and is very easy on the beneficials (insects)."

Gaultier was also talking with farmers about the InVigor canola line, which the company acquired as part of the Bayer-Monsanto merger.