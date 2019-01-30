Details
Category: Ag News

Ag chemical company BASF is getting into the insecticide business.

Jeanette Gaultier, tech service specialist for BASF in Manitoba, was busy promoting their new product last week at Manitoba Ag Days in Brandon.

Jeanette Gaultier smallJeanette Gaultier

"This is our first foray really into the insecticide market," she commented. "Our first offering will be an aphicide, specifically, and we'll be having it registered on potatoes and soybeans...With Sefina, our product, it specifically targets the aphids and is very easy on the beneficials (insects)."

Gaultier was also talking with farmers about the InVigor canola line, which the company acquired as part of the Bayer-Monsanto merger.

More Ag News

BASF Launching First Ever Insecticide

Ag chemical company BASF is getting into the insecticide business. Jeanette Gaultier, tech service specialist for BASF in Manitoba, was busy promoting their new product last week at Manitoba Ag Days…

Pulse Specialist Says More Farmers Considering Growing Peas

The province's pulse specialist says there seems to be a revived interest in growing peas, thanks in part to Roquette's pea processing facility being built near Portage la Prairie. Dennis Lange was a…

Increasing Yields For Grass Seed Crops

Farmers attending the Manitoba Forage Seed Conference earlier this month learned about ways to increase yields in grass seed crops. Dr. Nicole Anderson with Oregon State University talked about the…

Roquette Gives Update On Portage Facility

Roquette gave farmers an update on its pea processing facility going up near Portage la Prairie. Risk/Grain Department Manager John Buch was in Brandon last week speaking at Manitoba Ag Days. "We'll…

Federal Government Supports Dairy Public Trust Initiative

The federal government has announced an investment of up to $2.7 million to support Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) enhance public trust in dairy production through the continuation and implementation…

Portage's Food Development Centre Celebrates 40 Years

The Food Development Centre in Portage la Prairie has been assisting Manitoba’s agri-food industry in the development and commercialization of food products for 40 years. “For 40 years, the Food…

KAP Makes Recommendations On Water Rights Act Amendments

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) has given feedback on the proposed amendments to regulations under the Water Rights Act. The Department of Sustainable Development was accepting feedback on a…

EAT-Lancet Report Catches The Eye Of The Ag Industry

The EAT-Lancet Commission report released last week got the attention of many people in the agriculture industry. The global report made from 37 scientists from around the world recommends people…

CFIB Releases Red Tape Awareness Report On Agriculture

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says there’s a growing concern over the red tape in the agriculture industry. CFIB’s Vice-President for Agri-business Marilyn Braun-Pollon says…

CFA Applauds Government's Effort To Retain Skilled Immigrants

The Government of Canada is launching a new pilot program aimed at attracting and retaining skilled immigrants in Canada's rural and northern communities. The Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA)…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login