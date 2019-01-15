Bayer Commends Health Canada On Glyphosate Review

Last week, Health Canada backed up its 2017 decision that glyphosate does not pose a risk to human health or the environment when used as directed.

"We're very pleased with the announcement and fully supportive of Health Canada taking the additional step to take a look at their re-evaluation," said Trish Jordan, Public and Industry Affairs Director with Bayer Crop Science. "I think it sends a really, really strong message on the safety of glyphosate."

Health Canada said that no further action would be taken, despite a number of objections to the 2017 re-evaluation decision.

Below is the full statement from Bayer:

Bayer commends Health Canada for its thorough review of glyphosate and its commitment to following science-based regulatory processes when assessing the safety of pesticides in Canada. We have an unwavering commitment to sound science, transparency and to producing valuable tools that will help farmers continue to feed a growing population in a sustainable manner.

We are fully supportive of Health Canada taking the additional step to have its 2017 re-evaluation decision reviewed by an additional team of 20 independent scientists. As has been the conclusion of hundreds of regulatory and scientific authorities around the globe, this additional review reaffirmed that glyphosate-based herbicides are safe when used as directed and that glyphosate is not carcinogenic.

Glyphosate-based products have been used safely and successfully for over four decades worldwide and are a valuable tool to help farmers deliver crops to markets and practice sustainable farming by reducing soil tillage, soil erosion and carbon emissions. As Health Canada reaffirmed in its statement, “No pesticide regulatory authority in the world currently considers glyphosate to be a cancer risk to humans at the levels at which humans are currently exposed.”

In completing its re-evaluation of glyphosate in 2017, Health Canada worked collaboratively with the U.S. EPA to examine a wide range of environmental and health-related data and information, including hundreds of peer-reviewed, published scientific studies. The exhaustive review, which looked at any potential health effects from exposure, among other factors, took seven years to complete and reached the same conclusion as independent regulatory authorities in more than 160 countries, which have approved glyphosate-based herbicides as safe for use.