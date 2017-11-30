Beausejour Company Brings Sunflower Crush Back to Manitoba

Melo's Finest is a cold press sunflower oil produced right here in Manitoba.

M&C Commodities in Beausejour has been producing the product now for about three months.

President and CEO Carlos Melo says its been a while since farmers had a local option when selling their sunflowers.

"Since 1986 there hasn't been any crush in Manitoba so it [acres] dropped off significantly, but with the good work of the Association [National Sunflower Association of Canada], they were able to sort of bring those acres back and that's why it was very exciting for us to be a part of that project. We really want to work with Manitoba farmers and help them bring those acres up."

Melo notes right now they are processing about 15 to 20 metric tonnes per day, although the facility has the capacity to do about 65 metric tonnes per day.

He adds most of the sunflowers they purchase come from the Beausejour area, although they have purchased some from the Altona area as well.

The company also processes soybeans and canola, in addition to sunflowers.