Beef Producers Hosting First Ever National Check-Off Town Hall

Manitoba’s beef producers will have the opportunity to learn more about the importance of the National Check-Off and where those dollars are spent December 7th in MacGregor.

The first ever National Check-Off Town Hall Meeting is scheduled for MacGregor’s Heartland Multiplex beginning at 4 pm. A complimentary supper will be served at 5 pm.

“We are excited to host the National Check-Off Town Hall Meeting here in Manitoba,” said Ben Fox, President, Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP). “When speaking with members we are often asked about the NCO and what value producers are seeing for their $1 check-off. This meeting will provide those answers and give producers further insight into just how important their check-off dollars are to the industry.”

The program will include presentations from the National Check-Off Agency, Canada Beef, Canadian Cattlemen’s Association and Beef Cattle Research Council.

Those planning to attend can register by calling the Manitoba Beef Producers' office at 1-800-772-0458.

The RSVP deadline is November 30, 2017.