'Best Year Ever' For Manitoba Pumpkin Farmer

Manitoba's pumpkin harvest has been underway for the past couple of weeks.

Scott Friesen grows about 15 acres of pumpkins near the community of Halbstadt, which is east of Altona.

"This year's pumpkin crop is probably my best ever," he said. "It was nice and hot, which pumpkins like. They could have used a little bit more moisture, perhaps, but I've got nearly 98 per cent maturity on my pumpkins. Some years, I get lots of pumpkins but they just don't turn orange completely."

The ideal pumpkin weight, according to Friesen, is between 10 and 16 pounds.

He says the entire harvest is done by hand, which requires them to hire extra help at this time of the year. He is considering purchasing some harvest equipment that would help in the years to come.

Friesen's pumpkins, which are for ornamental use, are being sold at major retailers across the province.

