Better Varieties and Genetics Helping To Reduce Disease In Oats

There has been minimal disease in this year's oat crop thanks to the dry conditions and spotty rains, according to Jason Voogt of Field-to-Field Agronomy. Voogt was set up at Crops-A-Palooza in Portage la Prairie in July.

"We still see those typical diseases like Bacterial Blight from time-to-time, and those (cases) will also depend on the genetics of that variety," he explained.

Voogt noted there haven't been many cases of crown rust or stem rust either.

"That goes back to the whole pathway, when you follow that back into the U.S. where most of that infection starts, they haven't been seeing a lot either."

Voogt also said producers are growing varieties that have better genetic packages for these diseases. He explained it is these disease-resistant varieties and early seeding operations that can help reduce the need for fungicide later in the season, noting fungicides should be the last step in the process.

Before considering fungicide applications, Voogt encourages producers to keep an eye on the environment and the disease pathway.

He warned that diseases like crown rust can eventually overcome a variety's genetics and urges producers to be prepared for that as well.

"And then from there if the crop quality is there, in other words if the potential is there for a high crop yield, looking at what is going to be the best product to use as far as a fungicide," said Voogt. "What do they want to accomplish with that? Are they wanting to get in early with a product that's going to give them more longevity - something that's going to work more on other foliar diseases - or is it going to be more for the rust?"

Voogt there is also some anecdotal information out there where producers claim to get a more uniform bushel weight and less thins when they have applied a fungicide,e even if there hasn't been any disease present.

He noted there is going to be some new research in the future that looks into this claim, along with some of the newer science that is out there.

