Bill C-49 Heading Back To Senate

Bill C-49, also known as the Transportation Modernization Act, will be heading back to the Senate.

On Thursday, the Liberals put forward a vote in the House of Commons to send the bill back after Transport Minister Marc Garneau didn't agree with all the Senate's ammendments.

161 voted in favour and 121 were opposed.

Before this vote, Shadow Transportation Minister Kelly Block put forward an ammendment to fast track the bill and send it for Royal Assent, but it was voted down by the House.

The grain industry is pushing for Bill C-49 to be passed by August, in order to avoid another grain backlog.