Bill C-49 Moves Ahead

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture is welcoming news that Transport Minister Marc Garneau has supported several key Senate amendments to Bill C-49 and that the House of Commons will soon be ready to vote on the revised legislation.

CFA says with spring seeding already underway, farmers are now making plans for marketing and delivering their 2018-2019 crop, adding the new legislation must be in place by August 1; otherwise farmers risk another uncertain shipping season.

The group notes the amended Bill C-49 will strengthen the capacity of the rail system and help to prevent the disastrous and costly grain backlogs seen this past year and in 2013-2014.

"CFA commends Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay for recognizing that amendments made in the Senate will address the concerns voiced by farmers and shippers. CFA wishes to thank parliamentarians in both Chambers for their hard work and attention to this issue," said CFA President Ron Bonnett. "We are pleased to see that C-49 has reached another critical milestone, and request continued collaboration to pass the bill before summer recess."

CFA and its provincial members sent an open letter to parliamentarians last week to stress the time-sensitivity of their needs.

The group says it will continue to monitor grain transportation challenges and work in partnership with government to propose viable solutions.