Calf prices remain fairy strong and are getting close to where they were last year.

That from Canfax market analyst Brian Perillat.

"We're just going to probably start to get into some bigger volumes and some feedlots may be starting to wonder or look for some space and such. We've seen calf prices actually come off a little bit the last week or so, just with maybe these extra pressures but overall calf prices remain fairly strong."

He notes in terms of prices, feedlots are moving back to breaking even, which is positive for the industry.

Perillat adds some of the weaning weights might have been a bit lighter so far, due to moving them a bit earlier and younger.