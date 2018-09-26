Calgary Hosts International Beef Alliance

Members of the International Beef Alliance (IBA) met last week (Sep 16-21) in Calgary.

The membership of the Alliance accounts for over 60 per cent of the world’s traded beef.

The alliance reconfirmed its commitment to trade reform and liberalization, the elimination of tariff and non-tariff trade barriers and the value of facilitating trade. The membership also recognized the importance of a rules-based trading system, which has allowed beef producers to sell their products to the world.

The IBA agreed to work together to encourage CPTPP member countries ratify the trade agreement before the end of the year.

Countries involved in the alliance include Canada, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, New Zealand, the United States, and Paraguay.