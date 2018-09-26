Details
Category: Ag News

 

Members of the International Beef Alliance (IBA) met last week (Sep 16-21) in Calgary.

The membership of the Alliance accounts for over 60 per cent of the world’s traded beef.

The alliance reconfirmed its commitment to trade reform and liberalization, the elimination of tariff and non-tariff trade barriers and the value of facilitating trade. The membership also recognized the importance of a rules-based trading system, which has allowed beef producers to sell their products to the world.

The IBA agreed to work together to encourage CPTPP member countries ratify the trade agreement before the end of the year.

Countries involved in the alliance include Canada, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, New Zealand, the United States, and Paraguay.

More Ag News

John Deere Aquires Argentina-Based Manufacturer

Deere & Company (John Deere) has completed its acquisition of Argentina-based PLA, after signing an agreement back in July. PLA manufactures sprayers, planters, and specialty products for agriculture…

Calgary Hosts International Beef Alliance

Members of the International Beef Alliance (IBA) met last week (Sep 16-21) in Calgary. The membership of the Alliance accounts for over 60 per cent of the world’s traded beef. The alliance…

MacAulay Concludes Second Cross-Country Tour

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay has wrapped up his second cross-country tour. During the 'Growing Canadian Agriculture' tour, MacAulay met with farmers, processors, and industry…

Harvest Slowly Progressing For Corn And Soybeans

The province's latest crop report says Manitoba's soybean harvest is sitting at about 30 per cent complete, which is up from 20 per cent last week. Cassandra Tkachuk is a Production Specialist with…

Farm Financials In Good Shape: FCC Report

Farm Credit Canada’s (FCC) latest analysis of farm assets and debt indicates that Canadian agriculture continues to show strength and resilience despite higher interest rates, trade uncertainty and…

Manitoba Crop Report - September 24

Rainfall, mixed with cool, humid conditions over the past week have stalled harvest for the second week in a row. Manitoba Agriculture is pegging overall harvest progress at 73%, compared to 71% last…

CCA Welcomes Progress Made On CPTPP

The bill to ratify the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) passed second reading in the House of Commons last week. The Director of Government and…

KAP President Says Taxes Will Be Key Focus Of Upcoming Municipal Election

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) is hoping to see Manitoba farmers getting engaged with next month's municipal election. President Bill Campbell says taxes will be a main focus. "We have seen a…

Public Consultation On Strychnine Ends September 27

Farmers and ranchers are being encouraged to get involved in the PMRA’s comment period regarding a proposed ban on Strychnine. Strychnine is a registered pesticide used by farmers to control…

RBC Supports Career Growth for 4-H Members

The Royal Bank of Canada will be helping 4-H members prepare for their future careers. 4-H Canada has announced a two year partnership with the RBC Future Launch Initiative, where they'll give…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login