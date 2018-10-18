This week, China's minister of agriculture and rural affairs made a couple of stops in Canada.

Minister Han Changfu led a mission to Quebec and Ontario, where he visited with Canada's Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay in Ottawa.

“I am pleased to have hosted the Chinese Minister for face-to-face meetings, which enabled both countries to highlight mutual interests and opportunities to strengthen our co-operation and to grow our business partnerships," said MacAulay. "Canada and China can look ahead to a future filled with opportunities.”

Minister Han and his delegation also visited the AAFC Ottawa Research and Development Center, and concluded his visit with a tour of a local beef farm.

In the Montreal region, China's agriculture minister toured an Olymel hog and pork processing facility, as well as the research centre for Prograin, the largest private added-value soybean company in Canada.

China is Canada's second largest trading partner in agriculture and food.