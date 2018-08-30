Canada Left With Little Leverage In NAFTA Talks

Details
The agriculture industry is keeping a close eye on NAFTA negotiations.

Earlier this week, it was announced an agreement in principle has been reached between the United States and Mexico, but not Canada.

Federal Conservative Ag Critic John Barlow says Canada has little leverage now that our trading partners have made a deal of their own.

"You can't have an agreement, or a negotiation of that magnitude, with our first and fifth major trading partners with us on the sidelines. It really goes to show how the Prime Minister and his team have really bungled this negotiation."

He says, when the negotiations started, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau chose to stand with Mexico.

"In my opinion, he picked the wrong dance partner. He should've been working closely with the United States. Canada was never President Trump's target. His target was Mexico, especially in the auto sector and labour, but Prime Minister Trudeau put himself in the crosshairs of Trump and Mexico, and I think that was a mistake right from the beginning."

Barlow says supply management continues to be a hot topic, which the majority of Conservatives are in favour of.

He adds it will be up to the Liberals to decide if they will sacrifice supply management in the negotiations.

