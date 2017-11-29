Canada Restores Market Access For Pork to Argentina

The federal government announced Wednesday that it has successfully restored market access for Canadian pork exports to Argentina, effective immediately.

"Today's announcement is a great example of how the Government of Canada is constantly working to give our producers and processors access to export markets to enhance their competitiveness," said Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. "This market access will deepen Canada's trade partnership with Argentina, boost global exports, and strengthen the middle class."

The announcement builds on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to Argentina last year.

This restored access will provide significant new opportunities to Canadian pork exporters in the important and emerging Argentinian market, with industry estimating an export value of up to $16 million annually.