Canada’s Agriculture Sector Hoping To See Positive Movement In This Week’s NAFTA Renegotiation

Years of hard work have paid off for a Winkler grain equipment company. Soaring Eagle Grain Equipment took home first place in Manitoba Ag Days' Inventor's Showcase held this week in Brandon. The…
A wheat breeder out of Saskatchewan says there a number of new plant breeding technologies hitting the field. Dr. Curtis Pozniak is a wheat breeder at the Crop Development Centre at the University of…
One of the highlights of this year's Manitoba Ag Days in Brandon has been the grain entrapment demo trailer being showcased by the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA). It's located in the…
Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay announced this week that the Agricultural Youth Green Jobs Initiative is now taking applications for 2018. “The overwhelming support and the great success of the…
The Canola Council of Canada (CCC) says despite the loss of funding from Richardson International, it will continue to move forward. In a statement released this week, the organization notes other…
Its being reported that Richardson International has pulled its funding from the Canola Council of Canada. The company has also cut ties with the Flax Council of Canada, which is closing its Winnipeg…
It's important for farmers to know their cost of production right down to the bushel. That from Roy Arnott, Farm Management Specialist with Manitoba Agriculture. He said when things get tough,…
Those planning to attend Manitoba Ag Days this week in Brandon may notice a large number of students roaming the halls of the Keystone Centre. It's all part of the Manitoba Ag Days Adventure, hosted…
In the fall of 2015 Manitoba Ag Days announced the “Ag Days Gives Back” community giving program. 100% of the 50/50 funds raised at the show, which runs from January 16 until 18th at Brandon’s…
The Governments of Canada and Manitoba have announced a number of changes to the AgriInsurance program. AgriInsurance coverage for 2018 is expected to be 2.7 billion dollars on 9.4 million acres in…
Today marks day one of the 41st Annual Manitoba Ag Days, taking place at the Keystone Centre in Brandon. Farm safety will be featured again this year, with 10 companies and organizations showcasing…
The 41st edition of Manitoba Ag Days gets underway today at the Keystone Centre in Brandon. An estimated 50,000 visitors are expected to pass through the Keystone Centre over the course of the next…
Herbicide resistance is becoming a big concern among Manitoba farmers. Dr. Rob Gulden, of the University of Manitoba, discussed the issue last week at St. Jean Farm Days. He says a recent survey has…
The senior market analyst with FarmLink Marketing Solutions says farmers have had to work harder over the past couple of marketing years. Neil Townsend notes in the past, high prices seemed to always…