Canada’s Agriculture Sector Hoping To See Positive Movement In This Week’s NAFTA Renegotiation

Negotiators from Canada, the US and Mexico are meeting in Montreal this week to continue discussions around potential changes for the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Brian Innes is President of the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance (CAFTA).

"We think about Canadian agri-good and how our exports have grown by five times since NAFTA has come into effect," he said. "So five times the amount of exports now, then we did just 23 years ago before NAFTA came into effect."

Agricultural trade between the three countries is over $85 billion combined, with the ag sector in North America saying NAFTA is a good thing.

There’s been growing speculation that President Trump could give the required 6-month notice to pull out of NAFTA, putting more pressure on Canada and Mexico.