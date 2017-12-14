Canada's Beef Industry Reduces Water Footprint

A new study has found that Canada’s beef industry has dramatically reduced its water footprint over the past several decades, and that trend is expected to continue.

Researchers at the University of Manitoba and Agri-Food Canada Lethbridge have found that the amount of water required to produce one kilogram of Canadian beef has decreased by 17% from 1981 to 2011, due largely to enhanced efficiency in how feed crops for beef cattle are produced, as well as enhanced efficiency in raising beef cattle and producing more beef per animal.

“Our focus has been to develop an accurate assessment of the Canadian beef industry’s water footprint and how that is evolving with advances in production efficiencies,” said Dr. Tim McAllister, a research scientist at AAFC Lethbridge and one of the study’s principal investigators. “Our results show very clearly the water footprint per kilogram of beef produced has been reduced over the years and that the industry is operating at a high level of sustainability from a water use perspective. There are also opportunities for continuous improvement through further advances in support of highly efficient Canadian beef production.”

While Canada is recognized as one of the most water-efficient countries regarding water use in beef production, the industry is still committed to further improvement. Opportunities for further improvement highlighted by the study include additional advances in feeding efficiencies and in reducing water requirements for feed crop and pasture production.

The study is part of a larger project entitled “Defining the Environmental Footprint of Canadian Beef Production”, which previously found similar reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and resource use intensities related to Canadian beef production over the same period.