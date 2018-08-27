Canada's Chicken Industry Reduces Carbon Footprint

Details
Category: Ag News

 

A recent study on Canada's chicken industry shows that the sector has reduced its carbon footprint by 37 per cent in the last 40 years.

A consultation firm specializing in corporate social responsibility and economic studies conducted the Life Cycle Assessment, which measured the environmental and social performance of Canada's chicken sector.

Communications Manager with Chicken Farmers of Canada, Lisa Bishop-Spencer, says the industry has made this improvement through efficiencies.

"So effectively by adapting practices on the farm that reduce environmental impact and ensuring we are preserving the health and land of our farms, feed efficiencies, and more of a commitment to ensuring less waste, we see those improvements."

Other key findings in regards to the industry's environmental footprint included that, per kilogram of protein, the carbon footprint of the Canadian chicken industry is lower than other livestock commodities produced in North America.

When measuring social performance, the study found over 90 per cent of Canadian chicken farmers pay their workers a salary over the provincial minimum wage, which Bishop-Spencer says really hit home with consumers.

"That's a real commitment to involving the workforce in the farm and motivating them make continual improvements like we've made."

Chicken Farmers of Canada also says, after eliminating Category I antibiotics on the farm, which are the most important for human medicine, they've committed to eliminating the preventive use of Category II antibiotics by the end of the year, and a goal has been set to eliminate the preventive use of Category III antibiotics by the end of 2020.

Bishop-Spencer says, this study is a benchmark to measure future improvements and how far the industry has already come.

More Ag News

Tillage Can Wait

Farmers are being advised to hold off on field tillage for as long as possible. The goal is to reduce extra wind erosion, according to Marla Rieckman, soil management specialist with Manitoba…

Canada's Chicken Industry Reduces Carbon Footprint

A recent study on Canada's chicken industry shows that the sector has reduced its carbon footprint by 37 per cent in the last 40 years. A consultation firm specializing in corporate social…

MacAulay Announces Support For Canada's Organic Industry

On Friday, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay announced a federal investment of up to $8.3 million to the Organic Federation of Canada, under the Canadian Agricultural…

Manitoba Cow-Calf Operation Finds Way To Offset Dry Weather

A purebred cow-calf operation near Brandon may have discovered a way to offset the dry conditions we've been seeing this year. Brian Harper of Circle H Farms says they use high stock density grazing,…

Province To Allow Grazing & Hay Cutting On Crown Lands

The province announced Friday that livestock producers will temporarily be allowed to cut hay and allow animals to graze on Crown land not normally designated for agricultural use due to dry…

Manitoba Beef Producers Preparing Formal Request For Assistance

Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP) is putting together a formal request for assistance for Manitoba Agriculture Minster Ralph Eichler. With the lack of rain this year, there is concern about the amount of…

Manitoba Insect & Disease Update - August 22

Manitoba Agriculture's canola disease survey is showing low to high levels of blackleg infection, depending on location, rotation and variety. Sclerotinia and alternaria pod spot infection is lower…

Morden Scientist Researching Protein Content In Western Canadian Soybeans

Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers (MPSG) has been working with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) in recent years to evaluate early maturing soybeans and whether or not they're suitable for…

Sunflower Growers Planning For Early Harvest

The weather this year has been ideal for sunflower growers in the province. Ben Friesen with Scoular Canada, says sunflowers like dry weather, which also means little or no disease pressure. However,…

Lack Of Rain Causing Crops To Rush

An agronomist with the Manitoba Corn Growers Association says, for the most part, this year's corn crop is looking good although the lack of rain is starting to become a concern. Morgan Cott notes…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login