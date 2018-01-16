Canada's Largest Indoor Farm Show Underway In Brandon

The 41st edition of Manitoba Ag Days gets underway today at the Keystone Centre in Brandon.

An estimated 50,000 visitors are expected to pass through the Keystone Centre over the course of the next three days (January 16-18). The theme this year is "The Year of the Young Farmer".

Ag Days General Manager Kristen Phillips says 40 years is a huge accomplishment.

Kristen Phillips - Photo by Cory Knutt

“We’re very proud of ourselves to reach 41 years!" she commented. "We’ve got 14 inventors in the Inventor’s Showcase, 17 new products, 10 entries in the Farm Safety Feature, 35 bulls in the Bull Congress, and more!”

Phillips says the show has remained successful due to it being exclusively agriculturally-based.

“We’ve stuck true to our roots,” she says. “We’ve stayed at a 100% pure agricultural, meaning every single one of our exhibitors is ag related. And so, there’s something for everybody at the show.”

The Ag Days committee was able to secure the Brandon Curling Club again this year, acquiring over 550 exhibitors.

“The Keystone Centre is this amazing facility,” says Phillips. “We can actually be spread out over 540,000 square feet, which allows us to be Canada’s largest indoor farm show.”

Phillips notes there will be 63 speakers this year with a real focus on agronomy, livestock, and economics.

The show remains at being free for parking and admission. Something different this year is a parking-lot-shuttle, compliments of Murray Chev Olds, with a bus to help bring those in the farthest parking lots straight to the facility.

The event gets underway this morning at 7:30am with the Kick-Off Breakfast at the Roadhouse in the Canad Inns in support of Agriculture in the Classroom Manitoba. Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler will give his Ag Days address at 1:30pm in the MNP Theatre.

For more information visit www.agdays.com.