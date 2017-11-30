Details
There's still lots of buzz about India putting an import tariff on peas earlier this month.

President of intelliFARM Inc., Brian Voth, says it's one of those black swan events no one can predict.

"It pretty much collapsed our pulse market in an awful hurry. A lot of places have no bid, and a lot of places the bids are two or three bucks a bushel lower than what they were."

Voth says India had a big pea crop this year, but at some point they're going to have to find peas again.

"At some point or another they are going to drop this tariff, but is it going to be in two months, or six months, or a year or two? That one's really hard to say, because now we're going to have to see what production does in different areas of the world, and particularly in India."

Voth says India's 50 percent tax on pea imports will pass, it's just a matter of when.

Beausejour Company Brings Sunflower Crush Back to Manitoba

Melo's Finest is a cold press sunflower oil produced right here in Manitoba. M&C Commodities in Beausejour has been producing the product now for about three months. President and CEO Carlos Melo…

CGC Conducting Grain Grading System Review

Changes could be on the way for Canada's grain grading system. The Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) is currently reviewing all aspects of its system with the goal of making it more relevant to the…

Canada's Pulse Market Takes Hit Following India Tariff Announcement

There's still lots of buzz about India putting an import tariff on peas earlier this month. President of intelliFARM Inc., Brian Voth, says it's one of those black swan events no one can predict. "It…

Government of Canada Issues Statement Regarding Pulse Exports To India

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade, issued the following statement Wednesday on…

Canada Restores Market Access For Pork to Argentina

The federal government announced Wednesday that it has successfully restored market access for Canadian pork exports to Argentina, effective immediately. "Today's announcement is a great example of…

Associate Ag Critic Barlow Hears Concerns

The Federal Conservative's Associate Agriculture Critic John Barlow paid a visit to Canadian Western Agribition in Regina last week. He says one of the key issues of concern right now is what’s…

Janzen Enjoying New Role As Foodgrains Bank Rep

The Canadian Foodgrains Bank's new representative for Manitoba has been busy over the past couple of weeks, meeting with farmers and other stakeholders. Gordon Janzen of Winnipeg started his new job…

Lean Hog Futures Open Week Steady To Slightly Higher

Lean hog futures opened the week steady to slightly higher with the nearby contracts experiencing the largest gains. Tyler Fulton, director of risk management with Hams Marketing Services, notes that…

Farm Family Award Added To Royal Manitoba Winter Fair

Six farm families will be honoured at this year's Royal Manitoba Winter Fair taking place at Brandon's Keystone Centre March 26 - 31. The Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba has teamed up with the Bank…

Beef Producers Hosting First Ever National Check-Off Town Hall

Manitoba’s beef producers will have the opportunity to learn more about the importance of the National Check-Off and where those dollars are spent December 7th in MacGregor. The first ever National…

Agribition Helps To Promote Canadian Agriculture

Canadian Western Agribition wrapped up on Saturday in Regina. The show attracts buyers from around the world. Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay visited the show on Friday and said events…

MPSG Soybean Variety Guide Now Available

Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers (MPSG) has released an early version of its Soybean Variety Guide. "In this guide you can find information on the variety evaluations of Roundup-Ready soybeans as…

National Farmers Union Elects New President

The National Farmers Union (NFU) has a new president. Coral Sproule of Ontario was elected to fill the position at the group's 48th Annual National Convention held November 23rd to the 25th in…

Canadian Western Agribition Attracts Huge Crowds

Canadian Western Agribition in Regina attracted some big crowds last week. Attendees, organizers and exhibitors seemed pleased with the New International Trade Center which was home to about 550 head…

Federal Government Announces Priorities Under Canadian Agricultural Partnership

On Friday, speaking at Agribition in Regina, Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay, announced the initiatives and priorities of the $1 billion federal investment under the Canadian Agricultural…

"If All Natural Is What They Want, That's What We Need To Produce"

The owner of HU Livestock in Grunthal says it was because of A&W ads he saw on TV that he started selling Boviglo. Boviglo is an all natural probiotic, prebiotic based vitamin and mineral supplement…

Optimism In Manitoba's Sheep Industry

Manitoba's sheep industry gathered in Portage la Prairie last weekend, as the Manitoba Sheep Association hosted its annual symposium and AGM. Kate Basford is the northwest district rep for the group.…

Canadian Pork Council Highlights Successful Mission To China

The Canadian Pork Council (CPC) says it witnessed firsthand the incredible opportunities that are available in China. New Brunswick Producer Hans Kristensen represented the council during the recent…

CN Expecting To Move Large Crop This Winter

CN Rail is expecting to move a large crop this winter after some above average yields. The company's director of marketing for grain David Przednowek, speaking at the Grain World Conference in…

Eichler Tours Roquette In France

Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler recently returned home from a successful trade mission to the European Union. During a trip to France, he got a first hand look at the operations of…

