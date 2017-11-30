Canada's Pulse Market Takes Hit Following India Tariff Announcement

There's still lots of buzz about India putting an import tariff on peas earlier this month.

President of intelliFARM Inc., Brian Voth, says it's one of those black swan events no one can predict.

"It pretty much collapsed our pulse market in an awful hurry. A lot of places have no bid, and a lot of places the bids are two or three bucks a bushel lower than what they were."

Voth says India had a big pea crop this year, but at some point they're going to have to find peas again.

"At some point or another they are going to drop this tariff, but is it going to be in two months, or six months, or a year or two? That one's really hard to say, because now we're going to have to see what production does in different areas of the world, and particularly in India."

Voth says India's 50 percent tax on pea imports will pass, it's just a matter of when.