Canada Secures Access In Key ASEAN Markets

The Government of Canada has announced new market access for live cattle exports to the Philippines, as well as sheep and goat genetics exports to Indonesia and the Philippines.

“Canada is building strong markets around the world which will benefit our farmers and food processors," said Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay. "These recent market access gains are setting the stage for deeper bilateral economic relations between Canada and the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region, and will contribute to our government’s goal of reaching $75 billion in agri-food exports by 2025.”

According to the Canadian Livestock Genetics Association, the export market of live cattle to the Philippines is estimated to be valued at $8 million, and exports of sheep and goat genetics to Indonesia and the Philippines add up to $100,000 annually.

As a group, ASEAN ranks as Canada’s sixth-largest trading partner.

