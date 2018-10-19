Canada West Foundation CEO Says Canada Should Dismantle Supply Management

Details
Category: Ag News

The President and CEO of the Canada West Foundation believes dairy farmers and Canadians would be better off without supply management.

Martha Hall Findlay says, as well as allowing the Americans access to 3 to 4 per cent of the Canadian market, they've put export controls on Canada under the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

"What the Americans did is put this in, in case we actually got our act together and moved on from supply management and wanted to take advantage of some of these global export markets. They actually wrote into the USMCA, 'Yeah but, in case you get to that point, we don't want you competing with us. So over a certain minimum volume you're going to have to charge an export tax, thus making your product more expensive than ours.' "

Hall Findlay says, the deal was a win-win for the Americans.

"Our market shrinks a little bit, but then we don't have the opportunity to then go and export to some of these incredibly growing markets, and Canadian farmers make really good milk, and some fantastic cheeses, so it's so frustrating to see we're going to protect our small environment because we get wealthy from it, but at the same time we're denying the opportunity to grow internationally."

Hall Findlay says, in its simplest form, the dairy commission of Canada sets the prices in supply management and works with the provinces to allocate quota.

"The (dairy) farmers set the prices based on anticipated production, based on anticipated demand, based on anticipated production cost, plus, and you'll hear this word a lot, a 'fair' profit. That fair profit is rendering people really wealthy. I don't know about you, but far wealthier than most people I know."

She adds, Canadians will still be paying too much for dairy under the USMCA.

"The double whammy is that consumers still end up paying very high prices for these basic food stuffs, but wait and see how many billions of dollars the government commits to compensate. Billions of dollars to compensate for a couple of percentage points of the market. That gets paid for by those very same consumers as tax payers."

Hall Findlay says instead of the federal government discussing the amount they'll be dishing out to dairy farmers, it would be great if they look at studies which explore the transition and compensation costs of dismantling supply management.

The Canada West Foundation is an independent, non-partisan public policy think tank based in Calgary.

More Ag News

Canada West Foundation CEO Says Canada Should Dismantle Supply Management

The President and CEO of the Canada West Foundation believes dairy farmers and Canadians would be better off without supply management. Martha Hall Findlay says, as well as allowing the Americans…

Farmers Taking Advantage Of Summer-Like Conditions

Sunflower growers in the province still have a large majority of the crop left out in the field. However, Ben Friesen with Scoular Canada says we're still ahead of schedule. "We were definitely…

Canada Hosts China's Minister of Agriculture

This week, China's minister of agriculture and rural affairs made a couple of stops in Canada. Minister Han Changfu led a mission to Quebec and Ontario, where he visited with Canada's Agriculture…

Making Winter Wheat Canada's New Premium Quality Product

A winter wheat breeder in Lethbridge is working to change western winter wheat into Canada's new premium quality product over spring wheat. Dr. Robert Graf with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada…

Farmers Hoping To Advance Corn Harvest This Week

Manitoba farmers still have about 70 per cent of this year's grain corn crop left to harvest. Morgan Cott is an agronomist with the Manitoba Corn Growers Association. "We're still good, but I think…

Calf Prices Remain 'Fairly Strong'

Calf prices remain fairy strong and are getting close to where they were last year. That from Canfax market analyst Brian Perillat. "We're just going to probably start to get into some bigger volumes…

CPTPP Bill Passes Third Reading

The act to implement the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) passed third reading in the House of Commons on Tuesday. Bill C-79 passed with a vote of 236 to 44. It still…

Cereals Canada Takes Part In Italy Meetings

Cereals Canada President Cam Dahl joined Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay during a stop in Italy last week. The two took part in talks surrounding country of origin labelling on pasta,…

Healing And Health Through Food

The Canadian Centre for Agri-Food Research in Health and Medicine in Winnipeg is doing work to learn more about harnessing the health benefits of the food we eat. Researchers and their work on foods,…

Canada Secures Access In Key ASEAN Markets

The Government of Canada has announced new market access for live cattle exports to the Philippines, as well as sheep and goat genetics exports to Indonesia and the Philippines. “Canada is building…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login