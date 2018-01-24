Canadian Ag Welcoming Agreement Made On TPP-11

Canada's agriculture sector is welcoming agreement made between the 11 countries involved in the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

A deal, which does not include the United States, was reached earlier this week in Japan. President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal one year ago.

Cereals Canada says it views the agreement as a necessary development for agriculture.

"This agreement is the best opportunity available to improve export competitiveness, growth and diversification for the Canadian cereals sector", stated President Cam Dahl.

The group notes an improved trade environment will allow Canadian farmers and exporters to benefit from stronger access. This includes reduced tariffs and a more predictable trading environment.

TPP-11 countries already account for roughly 20 per cent of Canada’s wheat exports.

As a result of the agreement, Cereals Canada expects to see additional growth in existing markets like Japan, as well as development in emerging customers throughout all of Asia.

Dahl stated that CPTPP is Canada’s best option to unlock immediate gains and new opportunities for trade into the Asia-Pacific region.

"Several countries have already expressed interest in joining the CPTPP. The prospects for continued expansion are substantial, and will allow Canadian farmers and exporters to first in line to serve the needs of the fast-growing Asia-Pacific region," he said.

The agreement is expected to be formally signed by national leaders in March 2018.