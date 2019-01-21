Canadian Cattle Numbers Remain Flat

The cattle herd has been expanding in the U.S. for several years.

However, that hasn't been the case here in Canada.

Sandy Russell is with Spring Creek Consulting spoke about the issue during Beef and Forage Day last week in Vita, MB.

"Here in Canada our herd has been stagnant, where the U.S. has been expanding and so we've seen numbers stay relatively stable and that has created a bit of a unique situation here in Canada. A bit of a good news story, but can't forget that we are driven by the U.S. market and so what they do, are market responds to. So we will be impacted by those large supplies."

Russell is cautiously optimistic that the demand for beef we saw last year will continue here in 2019.