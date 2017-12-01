Canadian Dairy Commission Maintains Current Support Prices For Butter And Skim Milk Powder

The Canadian Dairy Commission (CDC) has announced that it will be maintaining the current support prices for butter and skim milk powder.

As of February 1, 2018, the support price for butter will remain at $8.0062 per kg and the support price for skim milk powder will remain at $4.5302 per kg.

“Despite a small reduction in the cost of producing milk in Canada, we feel that for the sake of the industry’s stability, it is best to leave the support prices of butter and skim milk powder where they currently stand,” said Alistair Johnston, CDC Chairman.

The margin received by processors for butter purchased by the CDC under the domestic seasonality program will remain unchanged. Carrying charges collected by the CDC to pay for the storage of normal butter stocks will also remain unchanged.

The support price for butter is used by the CDC when buying and selling butter under its domestic seasonality program.

This program balances seasonal changes in demand on the domestic market.