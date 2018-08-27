Canadian Grain Commission Programs Recognized By Global Food Safety Initiative

The Canadian Grain Commission's (CGC) grain safety certification programs are now recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI).

This will give certified companies greater access to world markets.

"The Canadian Grain Commission is pleased to offer programs that meet GFSI's high standards and will allow certified companies to remain competitive in today's global food market," said Patti Miller, CGC Chief Commissioner.

Through its benchmarking process, GFSI has concluded that the following Canadian Grain Commission programs meet internationally accepted science-based standards in food safety management:

-Canadian Grain Commission Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (CGC HACCP)

-Canadian Identity Preserved System and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (CIPRS + HACCP)

The CGC says by achieving GFSI Technical Equivalence, the Commission is in a stronger position to help grain handling companies meet both international regulatory and market-driven food safety demands.

Through Canadian Grain Commission's voluntary grain safety certification programs, grain handling companies can request to have their grain safety and quality management systems assessed and certified.

The Global Food Safety Initiative is a food safety certification program benchmarking system operated by the Consumer Goods Forum, which represents nearly 400 food retailers, manufacturers, service providers, and other stakeholders from over 70 countries.