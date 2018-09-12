Canadian Grain Commission Says Licensing Exemptions Will Continue

The Canadian Grain Commission says it will continue to exempt feed mills, agents with primary or process elevator facilities and producer railway car loading facilities from licensing requirements.

The Commission notes this will hold true as long as the aforementioned parties continue to meet the conditions associated with their respective exemptions.

"The Canadian Grain Commission is committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure our rules and regulations meet the needs of the Canadian grain sector," said Chief Commissioner Patti Miller.

The decision reflected the feedback provided by stakeholders, as well as an analysis of the risks these types of operations pose to producers and the grain quality assurance system.