Canadian Grain Commission To Reassign Five More Wheat Varieties In 2021

The Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) has announced that 5 varieties of Canada Western Red Spring wheat will be reassigned to the Canada Northern Hard Red wheat class.

Scientific trials showed that gluten strength in these varieties was too low and was reducing the overall quality of the Canada Western Red Spring wheat class.

Effective August 1, 2021, the following varieties will be reassigned to the Canada Northern Hard Red wheat class:

AAC Redwater

AC Domain

Muchmore

Vesper

5605 HR CL

The Canadian Grain Commission is providing 3 years public notice before these changes come into effect, to give producers time to clear existing stocks and the opportunity to market these varieties while still assigned to the Canada Western Red Spring class.

"With these changes, the Canadian Grain Commission has taken steps to protect the reputation and performance of one of the most sought-after wheat classes on the market," said CGC Chief Commissioner Patti Miller. "We have responded to concerns raised by our customers and this will ensure that Canada's wheat industry maintains its reputation as a consistent supplier of high quality milling wheat."

The decision to reassign these varieties is based on a thorough evaluation of data collected during trials conducted across the three prairie provinces over two crop years.

In January 2015, the Canadian Grain Commission began implementing a plan to modernize Canada's wheat classes, which includes the evaluation of the quality of individual varieties within certain wheat classes and reassignment of varieties that do not meet quality parameters for that class.

On August 1, 2018, 29 varieties of wheat that do not meet the revised quality parameters for their current classes will be reassigned to the Canada Northern Hard Red class. The variety AC Crystal will be reassigned to the Canada Northern Hard Red effective August 1, 2019.