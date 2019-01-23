Canadians Eating Moderate Amounts Of Beef

Health Canada released the new Canadian Food Guide this week.

It has a new look and moves away from recommended serving portions to eating a variety of healthy foods each day.

The new food guide recommends having plenty of fruits and vegetables, eating protein foods, choose whole grain foods and make water your drink of choice.

Jill Harvie is the Public & Stakeholder Engagement Manager at the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association and says right now Canadians are eating moderate amounts of beef:

"We're hoping that we can even bump up that level and encourage people to know that beef is an essential protein that is complete in all amino acids, iron and zink, and really has those in the form that's the the best for your body to absorb, along with several key nutrients such as riboflavin, niacin, selenium, vitamin B6 and B12."

She continued by describing more about beef's healthy properties and where to find out more about them.

"We know it's versatile, it's incredibly important for iron absorption, and it really packs a punch, so if people are wanting to know more about beef and the healthfulness of it, thinkbeef.ca is full of recipes, nutritional information, and much more."

The new food guide’s suggests that healthy eating is more than the foods you eat.