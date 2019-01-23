Details
Category: Ag News

Health Canada released the new Canadian Food Guide this week.

It has a new look and moves away from recommended serving portions to eating a variety of healthy foods each day.

The new food guide recommends having plenty of fruits and vegetables, eating protein foods, choose whole grain foods and make water your drink of choice.

Jill Harvie is the Public & Stakeholder Engagement Manager at the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association and says right now Canadians are eating moderate amounts of beef:

"We're hoping that we can even bump up that level and encourage people to know that beef is an essential protein that is complete in all amino acids, iron and zink, and really has those in the form that's the the best for your body to absorb, along with several key nutrients such as riboflavin, niacin, selenium, vitamin B6 and B12."

She continued by describing more about beef's healthy properties and where to find out more about them. 

"We know it's versatile, it's incredibly important for iron absorption, and it really packs a punch, so if people are wanting to know more about beef and the healthfulness of it, thinkbeef.ca is full of recipes, nutritional information, and much more."

The new food guide’s suggests that healthy eating is more than the foods you eat.

More Ag News

Canadians Eating Moderate Amounts Of Beef

Health Canada released the new Canadian Food Guide this week. It has a new look and moves away from recommended serving portions to eating a variety of healthy foods each day. The new food guide…

Province Announces Consultations For Sustainable Protein Strategy

The Manitoba government announced Tuesday that it will be developing a first-of-its-kind sustainable protein strategy. Speaking at Manitoba Ag Days in Brandon, Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler said…

Premier Visits Ag Days

Premier Brian Pallister made a stop at Manitoba Ag Days on Tuesday, taking some time to visit with exhibitors and attendees before he addressed the crowd at 2pm. Other dignitaries to speak during the…

2019 Record Year For AgriInsurance In Manitoba

Manitoba farmers will see enhancements to coverage through AgriInsurance in the upcoming year. “Our government understands the importance of stability and proactively managing risks that threaten the…

42nd Manitoba Ag Days Underway

Brandon's Keystone Centre opened its doors this morning at 9am for the 42nd annual Manitoba Ag Days. Before the doors officially opened, many people showed up to the Canad Inns Roadhouse early for…

New Canada Food Guide Includes Emphasis On Plant Proteins

Health Canada released their revised Canada Food Guide on Tuesday, January 22. The new guide includes three groups; fruits and vegetables, whole grain foods and protein foods. The new federal…

New Canada Food Guide To Be Released Tuesday

Canada's new Food Guide, which has sparked debate among stakeholders, will be released on Tuesday, January 22. Former Ag Critic, John Barlow, says there wasn't a proper consultation held on the guide…

What Does The Future Hold For Beef Genetics?

There have been a lot changes in beef genetics over the years. Linda Fox with Manitoba Agriculture, spoke about the topic last week at Beef and Forage Day in Vita. "I think the biggest change are the…

Manitoba Government Streamlining Grain Dryer Installations

The Manitoba government is streamlining the process for the inspection and approval of grain dryers. “We recognize the importance of responding in a timely fashion, and the OFC has taken strides to…

Inventors Take Centre Stage At Ag Days

The Inventor's Showcase is back again this year at Manitoba Ag Days. General Manager Kristen Phillips says they'll have 14 products on display this week. "I think the judges are going to have the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login