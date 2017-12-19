Canola Council Gains Continued Access To EU Biofuel Market

Canadian canola will see continued access to the EU biodiesel market.

The decision was published by the European Commission on Tuesday.

“This decision means continued access to an important market for Canadian canola,” says Jim Everson, president of the Canola Council of Canada (CCC). “The Canola Council has worked hard on this over the past two years and this confirmation is very good for the entire value chain.”

The commission’s decision details the greenhouse gas emission intensity of Canadian canola production, a requirement for access to the EU biodiesel market. As of January 2018 all EU biodiesel must demonstrate greenhouse gas emission reductions that are greater than 50% compared to fossil diesel, a requirement that must also be met for canola biodiesel in the U.S.

“This decision shows the environmental benefits of using canola for biodiesel,” says Everson. “The EU is far ahead of North America in using renewable fuels which creates a good export opportunity for us.”

Over the last three years, average annual exports of Canadian canola seed, oil and meal to the EU have totaled approximately $200 million.