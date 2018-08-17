Canola Council of Canada Concerned By Health Canada's Pesticide Proposal

The Canola Council of Canada is concerned by Health Canada's proposal to phase out all use for two neonicotinoid pesticides over the next three to five years.

Following a series of special reviews, Health Canada announced the decision Wednesday pertaining to all outdoor agricultural and turf uses for clothianidin, and all outdoor agricultural and ornamental uses for thiamethoxam.

Brian Innes, vice president of public affairs for the Canola Council of Canada, said that while the group supports a science-based review process, it also believes not having these products will reduce canola yields and boost risk to producers. He pointed to a study published in 2017 based on European growers’ experience without these products.

"When producers haven't had these products in the EU, studies have shown that yields are reduced and that risk to producers is greatly increased to the point where they stopped growing canola," said Innes.

He explained the reason why producers use these two products is to prevent flea beetles from eating young canola plants, and said that despite research investments the industry remains unable to identify when the bugs will come out and in what specific field.

According to Innes, canola is the most valuable thing produced on Canadian farms out of any crop or livestock, accounts for the most acres of any crop, and provides the most income for farmers across the country of any crop or livestock. He said that without viable alternatives, the ban will significantly impact the canola sector.

"So when you think about the impact of reduced yield on canola for farmers and for the country, every one per cent that a yield is reduced means a hundred-million dollars less canola produced in Canada," he noted.

Health Canada based its decision on findings from the Pest Management Regulatory Agency that claim clothianidin and thiamethoxam are being measured at levels that are harmful to aquatic insects.

Innes said officials with the Canola Council of Canada will take some time to thoroughly review this decision and understand what information was taken into account.

"What we've seen in the past is that it can have a real impact on producers and their ability to grow canola profitably, and so we want to make sure that decisions to take these products off the market incorporate all the information that's needed."

The proposals will undergo a 90-day consultation period with final special review decisions expected at the end of 2019.

Innes said the Canola Council of Canada will be actively contributing to this process by helping to provide all the information needed for a final decision.