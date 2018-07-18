Details
Category: Ag News

The Canadian Canola Growers Association (CCGA) presented STARS with a large cheque Tuesday night.

The group donated $100,000 to support the health and well-being of farmers in rural communities.

Canadian Canola Growers Association Vice-President Bernie McClean said people on farms and rural communities don't have immediate access to specialized medical services.

McClean added that a quick glance at the STARS mission tracker shows the wide impact of STARS in farming communities throughout the prairies.

“Since the beginning of this month, STARS has responded to emergencies in rural communities such as Val Marie, Wynyard and Kipling in Saskatchewan; Russell and Portage la Prairie in Manitoba; and Stettler, Manning and Grande Prairie in Alberta."

STARS CEO, Andrea Robertson, said despite all best intentions and planning, incidents do happen on the farm.

"The support from the CCGA helps to keep STARS on the cutting edge of critical care and ensures that when farmers across the prairies need specialized critical care, they receive it quickly."

The association presented the cheque to STARS at the Field of STARS Gala north of Saskatoon.

More Ag News

Dairy Farmers of Canada Holds AGM

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) hosted its Annual General Meeting this week in Quebec City. The event brought together farmers from all regions of the country, as well as industry stakeholders. DFC…

Canola Council of Canada Donates $100,000 to STARS

The Canadian Canola Growers Association (CCGA) presented STARS with a large cheque Tuesday night. The group donated $100,000 to support the health and well-being of farmers in rural communities.…

Oat Growers Cautiously Optimistic About This Year's Crop

Oat growers in Manitoba are cautiously optimistic about this year's crop. Morris-area farmer Art Enns is a director with the Manitoba Oat Growers Association (MOGA). He is also the president of the…

Majority Of Crops In Flowering And Grain Filling Stages

Hot temperatures continue to advance crops across Manitoba, although the province would benefit from a good rain. Manitoba Agriculture's weekly crop report says the majority of crops are in the…

Ag In Motion Opens Today In Saskatchewan

It’s opening day for Western Canada’s Largest Outdoor Farm Expo. Ag in Motion runs Today through Thursday at their site near Langham, Saskatchewan. The show links farmers to the latest in…

Federal Ag Minister Says Railways Are Working To Improve Grain Movement

The issue of grain transportation and getting this year’s crop to market is never far from the minds of Prairie farmers. Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay said last week that farmers…

When Should Farmers Consider Applying A Rescue Nitrogen Fertilizer?

Nodulation has been low on fields without a history of soybeans this year, which could be due in part to the dry seeding conditions. That from Laryssa Stevenson, a production specialist with Manitoba…

Farm Leaders Preparing To Meet With Ag Ministers

Farm leaders are getting ready to meet with Canada's agriculture ministers at the annual Industry-Government FPT Roundtable later this week. Economic strategy will be a key discussion topic as…

Farmers Need To Build Resilience Says FCC Economist

Canadian producers need to focus on building resilience into their business to maintain or grow their operations in turbulent times. That according to Farm Credit Canada (FCC) Chief Agricultural…

Goss's Wilt Found In Manitoba Corn

Manitoba Insect & Disease Update - July 11, 2018 Diseases: Goss's wilt was observed near St. Claude. Early symptoms of Goss's Wilt were observed near St. Claude last week. Symptoms of the disease…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login