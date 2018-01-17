Canola Council Responds To Richardson Withdrawal

The Canola Council of Canada (CCC) says despite the loss of funding from Richardson International, it will continue to move forward.

In a statement released this week, the organization notes other existing core funders remain committed to the cause.

“One of the key strengths of the canola industry over the last 50 years is its ability to come together to tackle challenging issues in the interests of all participants,” says Jim Everson, president of the CCC. “This approach continues in 2018 as we embark on a comprehensive review of evolving industry needs and strategic priorities.”

Everson said the board met last week to begin the review and will be reaching out to members and stakeholders in the months ahead.

In 2018, the Canola Council aims to improve market access and the international trade environment, while profitably increasing production.