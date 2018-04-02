Canola Research Hub Thriving Three Years After Launch

Details
Category: Ag News

An online database launched three years ago continues to provide a central location for canola-agronomic research.

Barbara Chabih is the Program Coordinator with the Canola Council of Canada. She said the Canola Research Hub serves all aspects of the canola value-chain including researchers, crop production influences and the media.

"Right now the hub contains about a hundred and twenty-four studies and they've been curated to be the most relevant to our most current varieties and production methods. Data from those studies have been packaged into dashboards that are grouped around specific questions that growers may have."

Chabih noted these dashboards are interactive and can be filtered to zero-in on the results that match a certain location or condition.

She added that the hub also has the flexibility to expand as new content is available and is updated on a regular basis, noting with the Growing Forward 2 program drawing to a close those project results will be finalized and posted as well.

"For researchers, the real benefits proven by their work relies on getting those stories out to the people who can adopt those best practices," said Chabih. "Often the scientists are only available for two or three knowledge-transfer events per year, but an affective online platform...is available to all audiences at all times which allows the interaction with their findings to be more issues-based."

As for farmers using the hub, Chabih explained that it serves as a one-stop source for the information and tools that they need. She said it also gives them a practical way to see a return on their investment in research through their levy dollars to their provincial grower organizations.

Meantime, Chabih added that the Canola Research Hub will also help the industry to meet its target of increasing canola yields in Canada to 52 bushels per acre by 2025 by illustrating effective treatments and practices.

"For example, there's been trials on different fertilizers and application rates, or the effective crop rotations and types of preceding crops, and how all of those things will ultimately affect the crop yield," she explained. "Users can see which situations are most successful...and see what provided the best return and adapt their plan to try and maximize the potential of that crop that's still a few years away."

Links to upcoming industry events and other online tools, as well as multi-media resources, are also available to access on the Canola ResearchHub.

