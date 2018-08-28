Canola Yields Surprising

Yields are better than expected for many canola growers in the province.

Angela Brackenreed, agronomist with the Canola Council of Canada, says she's heard early reports of 30 to 55 bushels per acre. The south central region of Manitoba seems to be the most advanced, while other areas have yet to get started.

"Generally speaking, producers so far seem to be fairly happy with the yields that they pulled off because I think they were maybe like me, they didn't have super high expectations. I don't think it's going to be a bin-buster but I think it's quite fair, all things considered."

Brackenreed says she's surprised with the yield results, considering the number of 30 plus degree days we saw during the flowering period.

She adds quality is usually not a big concern with canola, however there have been some reports of some smaller seeds, along with green seeds.

Farmers are assessing damage caused by hail and high winds over the weekend.