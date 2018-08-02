CAP Funding Now Available For Researchers, Industry Service Providers

Details
Researchers and industry service providers are now able to access funding for activities under the Ag Action Manitoba program of the Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP).

“The Government of Canada is proud to invest and support research projects that give our farmers and processors a competitive edge. This investment will contribute to a strong, growing agriculture and agri-food sector.” said Lawrence MacAulay, Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

The Ag Action Manitoba program for research and innovation has two streams of funding, basic and applied research and development activities, and investment related to capacity building. Within each stream, applicants may apply under one of five focus areas:
- grain innovation,
- livestock production,
- agri-resource management,
- processing and value added,
- other research and development projects that enhance growth, competitiveness and sustainability of the agriculture and agri-food sectors.

“Funding available from Ag Action Manitoba will build on our province’s priorities for the sector," said Ralph Eichler, Manitoba Minister of Agriculture. "Funding for research and innovation opens the door for new discoveries, innovative approaches and disruptive technologies, ensuring Manitoba remains competitive in Canada’s agriculture sector."

Agri-processors, farmers, industry organizations, researchers and industry service providers can apply for funding for specific activities and participate in strategic investments under the streamlined Ag Action Manitoba program. Cost-sharing and funding caps for activities vary based on the activity.

The five-year, $3-billion Canadian Agricultural Partnership, launched on April 1, includes $2 billion for cost-shared strategic initiatives delivered by the provinces and territories, and $1 billion for federal programs and services.

