Carbon Tax, Tax Changes Key Issues For KAP In 2017

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) President Dan Mazier is looking back on what was a busy year for the farm lobby group.

He notes one of the key issues was the federal government's proposed tax changes for small business, which were eventually scaled back.

"That was probably the hottest topic, I would say for quite a few years. When we came back from the Fed-Prov-Territorial meetings in mid-July and I was just starting to get ready for harvest, my phone was ringing quite consistently...I knew it was going to be big."

Other key issues throughout 2017 included the carbon tax, proposed changes to cash ticket deferrals for grain deliveries, the next Ag Policy Framework (Canadian Agricultural Partnership), and municipal tax increases on farmland.

Mazier says the 2017 growing season produced an above average crop in most areas of the province.