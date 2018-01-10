Cattle Markets Begin 2018 On A Positive Note

Fed cattle prices have been quite strong through the holidays.

That from Brian Perillat, manager and senior analyst with Canfax.

"It was a fairly strong market the last couple of weeks. Western Canadian fed prices increased both weeks and I think about $7/cwt higher than when we ended the last full week of 2017, so that's been definitely positive."

Perillat notes western Canadian prices have been at a premium compared to other regions.

He adds the strong Canadian dollar hasn't hurt cattle prices, which is not normally the case.

Weather concerns in the U.S. could be a market factor to watch.