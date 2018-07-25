Cattle Markets Remain Positive

Details
Category: Ag News

 

The cattle markets continue to be impressive.

"It continues to be a pretty positive story here," said Brian Perillat with Canfax. "We've seen some pretty decent strength on all cattle types here lately. Feeders have picked up quite a bit, especially yearlings and such despite some dry weather and cattle moving to market, maybe a little early in spots."

He notes U.S. herd expansion is slowing down according to the latest inventory report.

Perillat says Canadian cow marketings are up, adding we could see cow numbers decline with the dry conditions and high hay prices.

A Canadian dollar under 78 cents U.S. is also beneficial to the Canadian markets.

