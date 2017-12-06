Cattle Markets Remain Strong

Cattle producers are continuing to see a really impressive and strong fall run.

That according to Brian Perillat, Manager and Senior Analyst with Canfax.

"Volumes are starting to slow down now but November was definitely one of the busiest months we've probably seen in a few years. Cow-calf producers marketing cattle aggressively with these stronger than expected prices and feedlots taking them on."

Perillat says we're seeing strong local demand from the feed lots both buying western Canadian calves and also importing some calves out of the U.S.