CCA Looks Back On 2018

Trade was one of the priorities for the Canadian Cattlemen's Association (CCA) this year.

Executive Vice President, Dennis Laycraft, says they started 2018 travelling during Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) negotiations, with Canada reaching an agreement with the 10 other countries in January.

"That led to this fall when we're actually able to get it through the Senate and become one of the first six to ratify it," he commented. "That was a huge accomplishment. It makes significantly improved market access in Japan and Vietnam, in particular."

Laycraft adds the biggest issue this year was the NAFTA renegotiation.

He says the USMCA removed one of the biggest uncertainties for the Canadian beef industry, as over half our beef production goes to the U.S.

