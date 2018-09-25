CCA Welcomes Progress Made On CPTPP

The bill to ratify the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) passed second reading in the House of Commons last week.

The Director of Government and International Relations with the Canadian Cattlemen's Association, John Masswohl, says it was a pleasant surprise to see the bill was a priority on the first day back.

"We're glad the Government sees the CPTPP as an opportunity for job creation here in Canada. Certainly in the beef sector it's going to be very positive, particularly in light of uncertainty with the NAFTA and where that's going, we need to make sure we have all the options available to us."

Masswohl says six out of the eleven countries need to ratify the agreement before it comes into effect, and so far only Mexico, Japan and Singapore have ratified the trade deal.

The CPTPP will come into full force 60 days after the sixth country notifies it has ratified the agreement.

He says, Australia passed the legislation through the lower house last Wednesday which is now going to the Senate.

Masswohl says Australia has indicated they want six countries to ratify the agreement by Tuesday, October 30.

"The reason they want to get it done by October 30 is you add 60 days, that gets you the agreement coming into force on December 30th. You get the first tariff cut and then on January 1st of 2019, you get the second tariff cut. So they're trying to expedite the process to get the first two years of tariff cuts, bang bang, within a week."

Masswohl thinks it's possible Canada could be ready to ratify the agreement by October 30th.

He says, the bill still needs to pass the third reading in the House of Commons before it can go to the Senate.