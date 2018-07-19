CCGA Donates $100,000 To STARS

The Canadian Canola Growers Association (CCGA) presented STARS with a big cheque Tuesday night.

They donated $100,000 to support the health and well-being of farmers in rural communities.

Canadian Canola Growers Association Vice-President, Bernie McClean, said people on farms and rural communities don't have immediate access to specialized medical services. McClean added that a quick glance at the STARS mission tracker shows the wide impact of STARS in farming communities throughout the prairies.

“Since the beginning of this month, STARS has responded to emergencies in rural communities such as Val Marie, Wynyard and Kipling in Saskatchewan; Russell and Portage la Prairie in Manitoba; and Stettler, Manning and Grande Prairie in Alberta."

STARS CEO, Andrea Robertson, said despite all best intentions and planning, incidents do happen on the farm.

"The support from the CCGA helps to keep STARS on the cutting edge of critical care and ensures that when farmers across the prairies need specialized critical care, they receive it quickly."

The association presented the cheque to STARS at the Field of STARS Gala north of Saskatoon.